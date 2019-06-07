'Lucifer' renewed for fifth season by Netflix

has renewed its popular show "Lucifer" for a fifth and final season.

The series, featuring as the titular fallen angel, previously aired on Fox for three seasons before revived it for a fourth.

The fourth season premiered on the streaming service in May.

"We're thrilled that 'Lucifer' fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can't wait to give them the big finish they've all been waiting for," a said in a statement issued to Variety.

Produced by Television along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, "Lucifer" revolves around the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth's criminals.

The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, and for Vertigo from DC Entertainment.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of 'Lucifer' on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come," said showrunners and

"Lucifer" also features Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and

