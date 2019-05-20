First-ever set of sextuplets born in Poland

A woman has given birth to Poland's first with each newborn weighing about one (2.2 pounds), physicians at the in the city of announced on Monday.

"This is the first birth of in and one of the few in the world," was quoted as saying by the Polish PAP agency.

The four girls and two boys, ranging in weight from 890 grammes to 1.3 kilograms, were delivered by caesarean section at the 29th week of pregnancy, he added.

Their mother is "very involved, smiling and happy", according to the who said that the 29-year-old woman already has one two-year-old boy at home.

Doctors in the southern city of said the birth of sextuplets, was an extremely rare event.

Polish congratulated the parents and thanked medical staff on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)