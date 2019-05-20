Ashish to lead 3-member Indian gymnastics team in World Challenge Cup

A three-member team led by bronze medallist Kumar will represent at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Osijek, from May 23 to 26.

Besides Ashish, who won bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2020 Guangzhou Asiad, the Indian contingent will also have and

While will participate in four men's events -- floor, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars, Rakesh will take part in three categories -- rings, parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Sharaddha will make her international debut at the second of the seven and participate in three events namely, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The gymnasts will accompanied by their personal coaches, Ashwini Samantaray, and

The World Challenge Cup is a major FIG event with a broader participation of 110 gymnasts from 30 different countries.

