US House opens first televised hearing in Donald Trump's impeachment case

Democrats seek to make the case to the public that he abused his power for political gain

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US House of Representatives opened its momentous first televised hearing Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, as Democrats seek to make the case to the public that he abused his power for political gain.

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers.
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 20:50 IST

