Five arrested in drug case

Five persons were arrested after the recovery of 40 gm of charas from a snooker centre in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said here on Saturday.

The drug and a syringe were recovered from three youths at Bipasa Snooker in Lower Dhalpur during a raid by a special investigative unit (SIU) of the district police, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The three youths and two caretakers of the centre had been arrested after the registration of an FIR under the NDPS Act, he added.

The SP said as many as 55 students, including 34 minors, were present at the centre.

They had bunked off school, the SP said.

The snooker centre has been sealed add further investigation is on.

All students were let off after a warning, he said.

