Five drug peddlers held in Jammu, Reasi

Five alleged drug peddlers including two residents of Punjab were arrested in three separate cases in the Jammu region after recovery of contraband substances from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Truck driver Harpreet Singh and his helper Kala Singh, both residents of Punjab, were arrested after 275 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their vehicle at Domana on the outskirts of Jammu Saturday evening, a police spokesman said.

He said the Punjab-bound truck was coming from the Kashmir Valley through Mughal road when it was intercepted by police.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said another drug peddler Parveen Singh of R S Pura was arrested along with 5.5 grams of heroin during frisking at Kotli Shah Daula in the outskirts of Jammu.

Two more drug peddlers, Amzed Khan and Ishfaq-ul-Rafiq were arrested after 10 kg of poppy straw was recovered from a truck at Sulla Nallah in Reasi district late Friday, the spokesman said.

He said the driver of the truck, which was coming from Srinagar, however, managed to flee and efforts are on to nab him.

All the arrested peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)