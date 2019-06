: Five people, including three children and a woman, were killed and seven injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary container lorry at Valayar in the district Saturday, police said.

The deceased were on their way from Coimbatore to Palakkad when the mishap occurred, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised.

