Man stabs girl, tries to kill himself

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

A 20-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by a man near here on Friday, apparently angered by unrequited love, police said.

After stabbing her, the attacker slit his throat in an attempt to kill himself.

The 28-year-old man kept people at bay, waving his knife and asking them not to intervene,police said.

Both were taken to hospital by locals.

Police said the condition of the woman, studying for MBA at Karkala, is stated to be serious.

The man is out of danger after surgery, they said.

The woman belongs to Deralakatte.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 17:00 IST

