Five including 4 kids die as bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra expressway

At least five persons including four children died and 19 others sustained injuries, when the bus in which they were travelling overturned here on the Lucknow- Expressway.

According to police, the accident occurred near Devkhari village in Bangarmau area when a tractor suddenly appeared before the bus which was travelling at a high speed.

The swerved to avoid hitting the tractor but lost control of the vehicle, SHO of Bangarmau Police Station said, adding that the bus was on its way to Madhubani in from Gurgaon,

"Of the five passengers who died, four are children. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained," he said.

The injured have been sent to in and to district hospital in Unnao. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

