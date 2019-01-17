Five killed in separate road mishaps in UP's Badaun

Five people have died in three separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday night, two motorcycles collided, killing three men on the spot at Raj Takauli village, of Police (City) said, adding that the deceased were identified as Neeraj (24), Nanhe Pal (31) and Bhoora (24).

In another accident which took place in the early hours Thursday on the Badaun-Bareilly road, a 40-year-old man, identified as Ramakant Sharma, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooty, a said.

On Thursday morning, a goods train ran over Anil (40), a resident of Patel Nagar here, killing him on the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)