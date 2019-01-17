SC to hear Friday plea of 2 women seeking security after they entered Sabarimala temple

The said Thursday it will hear on Friday a plea seeking 24X7 security for the two women who recently entered the temple in

listed the matter before a bench comprising and justices L N Rao and S K Kaul.

In the plea, one of the women, who was attacked by her mother-in-law, has sought security for both the women.

The plea sought directions to all authorities to allow women of all age groups to enter the temple without any hindrance and to ensure security and safe passage, including police security to women wishing to enter the temple in future. It also pointed to danger to her life and liberty.

Two women of menstruating age group had stepped into the temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition and defying dire threats from right.

Despite the Supreme Court's historic ruling on September 28 last year, permitting women in the 10-50 age group, no children or young women in the 'barred' group had been able to offer prayers at the shrine following frenzied protests by devotees and right-wing outfits.

