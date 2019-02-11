Five persons including a juvenile apprehended after a brief shootout in Rohini

-
A brief shootout took place early Monday morning at a park in Rohini between police and associates of Neeraj Bawana gang members, after which five accused were apprehended, officials said.
Three of the accused sustained injuries in the shootout which took place near Swarn Jayanti Park at sector 10 in Rohini.
The accused are associates of Dushyant and Sonu, who are members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana gang and are wanted in two cases of murder, police officials said.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended Sunil Bhura (21), Sukhwinder (24), Ravinder (34), Arpit Chillar (20) and a 17-year-old, they added.
Two police personnel who were shot at had a narrow escape as the bullets hit their bulletproof vests.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the three accused, Arpit Chillar, Sunil Bhura and Sukhwinder, sustained injuries on their legs during the shootout.
Five weapons with cartridges have been seized from the possession of the accused persons, he said.
