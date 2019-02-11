JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Modi pitches for responsible oil pricing for affordable energy

Genes may affect quality of your marriage: Study
Business Standard

Five persons including a juvenile apprehended after a brief shootout in Rohini

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A brief shootout took place early Monday morning at a park in Rohini between police and associates of Neeraj Bawana gang members, after which five accused were apprehended, officials said.

Three of the accused sustained injuries in the shootout which took place near Swarn Jayanti Park at sector 10 in Rohini.

The accused are associates of Dushyant and Sonu, who are members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana gang and are wanted in two cases of murder, police officials said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended Sunil Bhura (21), Sukhwinder (24), Ravinder (34), Arpit Chillar (20) and a 17-year-old, they added.

Two police personnel who were shot at had a narrow escape as the bullets hit their bulletproof vests.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the three accused, Arpit Chillar, Sunil Bhura and Sukhwinder, sustained injuries on their legs during the shootout.

Five weapons with cartridges have been seized from the possession of the accused persons, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements