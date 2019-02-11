Avicii, Mac Miller honoured at Grammy's in memoriam segment, XXXTentacion excluded

The 2019 Grammys honoured artistes such as Avicii, and during the In Memoriam segment but who was shot dead in 2018, did not feature in the list.

The award ceremony did not include the 20-year-old rapper's name, despite the repeated requests from his representatives, reportedly because of his history of domestic violence, according to Variety.

had been in legal troubles over his alleged beating of his girlfriend while she was pregnant, leading to a call in the industry to ban his music while he was alive.

Franklin, known to fans as the of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer in August last year, also received a separate tribute at the music's biggest gala.

The award show also honoured country music legend Roy Clark, and

Swedish DJ died by suicide last April at the age of 28.

Miller, 26, died of an apparent drug overdose last September.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)