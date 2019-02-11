JUST IN
Avicii, Mac Miller honoured at Grammy's in memoriam segment, XXXTentacion excluded

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

The 2019 Grammys honoured artistes such as Avicii, Mac Miller and Aretha Franklin during the In Memoriam segment but rapper XXXTentacion who was shot dead in 2018, did not feature in the list.

The award ceremony did not include the 20-year-old rapper's name, despite the repeated requests from his representatives, reportedly because of his history of domestic violence, according to Variety.

XXXTentacion had been in legal troubles over his alleged beating of his girlfriend while she was pregnant, leading to a call in the industry to ban his music while he was alive.

Franklin, known to fans as the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer in August last year, also received a separate tribute at the music's biggest gala.

The award show also honoured country music legend Roy Clark, Lynard Skynard guitarist Ed King and rapper Jimmy Wopo.

Swedish DJ Avicii died by suicide last April at the age of 28.

Miller, 26, died of an apparent drug overdose last September.

