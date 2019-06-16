Flowers pile up for dead Hong Kong protester

Bouquets of white flowers, written tributes and cranes piled up Sunday outside a high-end Hong Kong shopping mall, where a young man plunged to his death protesting against a controversial bill.

The man had hung a banner off the roof of Pacific Place, which overlooks the site of violent clashes this week between police and demonstrators angry at a proposed law that would allow people to be sent to mainland

A video circulating on shows the man falling from rooftop scaffolding as firefighters tried to grab him on Saturday evening.

They clutch at his clothes and he slips through their hands, missing a jump raft that had been inflated on the ground below.

He had unfurled a banner saying: "Entirely withdraw bill. We were not rioting. Release students and the injured".

Thousands of mourners, mostly young people dressed in black, joined enormous queues along busy roads to leave tributes and pay their respects, some crying and bowing as they offered sticks of incense.

Next to a large pile of white flowers were hundreds of hand-written messages and gifts, including a bottle of single malt whiskey and a white hard hat with the word "hero" written across it.

"The flowers are white for purity and so we can show our respect for the dead. When I get there, I will offer these and say a prayer for him," said 18-year-old

"He walked a bloody road, I admire his energy, I admire his bravery," said a man named Yung, aged 26.

Signs reading "Help Hong Kong. No to RIP" have been posted at the site.

Protesters attending Sunday's rally against the divisive bill were urged to bring a flower to leave as the march passes the site, and student groups announced plans for a candlelit vigil in the evening.

"I think it will give us more to come on the streets today," said another mourner standing in long queues on the busy road, giving his name as Lau.

"Now it's no longer as simple as someone being hurt or bleeding, it's someone who lost their life because of this resistance," said a man who gave his name as Hubert.

"No one wanted to see this happen. I'm sure (Hong Kong chief executive) didn't want to see this happen, but as Hong Kong's highest she should not avoid people's appeals."



Sean Lam, a from district, said he bought multiple boxes of flowers from the wholesalers in the morning to distribute for free to anyone who wanted to lay a bouquet "It's just so sad what happened," he told AFP.

Protesters were planning to hold a candlelight vigil for the man at 9:00 pm (1400 GMT) outside the mall.

The proposed extradition bill -- and the fear that it threatens Hong Kong's way of life, freedom of speech and rule of law -- has provoked some of the worst politically motivated violence in the city for decades, with nearly 80 protesters and police hurt and eleven people arrested.

Many of those queuing up to pay tribute said they were going on to join the planned rally through the city to show their opposition to the bill. Organisers said more than one million people turned out to last week's event.

Police said the dead man, surnamed Leung, was 35-years-old. They said they are treating the incident as suicide, adding that a note was found at the scene.

