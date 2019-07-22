Following are PTI stories from
the eastern region at 12 noon.
STORIES ON THE WIRE:
CAL1
OD-SHELTER-PROBE
Probe launched into 'sexual abuse' of HIV-infected girls in Odisha shelter home
Bhawanipatna (Odisha): Authorities here have launched a probe into reports of alleged sexual abuse of girls at a shelter home meant for HIV-infected children in Kalahandi district, police said Monday.
CES2
BH-BJP-SHOWCAUSE
Bihar BJP showcauses MLC for anti-party remarks
Patna: The Bihar BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MLC Sachidananda Rai for launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after reports surfaced that his government sought details of office-bearers of the RSS and its affiliates from different districts.
CES1
WB-CLASH
Five injured in clash between suspected BJP, TMC supporters
Kolkata: At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups of people allegedly belonging to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a blood donation camp in the city's Behala area, police said Monday.
