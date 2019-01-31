Following are the top foreign stories ar 1700 hours:
FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-NSG
India must sign NPT to gain entry into NSG: China
Beijing: India must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty to gain entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, China said Thursday, asserting that "patient negotiations" were required for New Delhi's admission into the group as there is no precedent for the inclusion of non-NPT countries. By K J M Varma.
FGN4 US-H1B
New H-1B visa filing rule to give priority to workers with advanced degrees from US
Washington: The US has announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees from American universities, a decision that could impact professionals who received higher education in countries like India and China. By Lalit K Jha.
FGN16 PAK-INDIA-SUMMON
Pak summons Indian envoy; protests summoning of its top diplomat over Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone call
Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's high commissioner here to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir.
FGN7 US-HINDU-TEMPLE-LD VANDALISM
Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime
Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of Kentucky by miscreants who sprayed black paint on the deity and wrote repugnant messages on the walls. By Lalit K Jha.
FGN6 PAK-QURESHI-MIRWAIZ-REAX
Pak rejects India's objections to Qureshi-Mirwaiz telephonic conversation
Islamabad: The Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership has always been communicating and there is nothing new in Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar, the Foreign Office has said as it rejected India's objections. By Sajjad Hussain.
FGN11 US-INDIAN-ARREST
Indian arrested in US on charges of fraud
Washington: An Indian has been arrested in the US on charges of fraud for stealing at least USD 800,000 from more than 400 victims, mostly of Indian descent, through a provisional "credit" scheme.By Lalit K Jha.
FGN10US-INDIAN STUDENTS-VISA-LD SCAM
Several foreigners face deportation as pay to stay visa racket busted in US
Washington: Several foreigners, including from India, face deportation from the US after authorities busted a "pay to stay" visa racket and arrested eight persons on charges of fraudulently facilitating at least 600 immigrants to illegally remain in the country. By Lalit K Jha.
FGN1 US-VENEZUELA-TRUMP
Venezuela protests a 'fight for freedom': Trump
Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated strong US support for Venezuela's opposition and said protesters demanding the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro were fighting for freedom. (AFP)
FGN14 RUSSIA-US-TALKS
Russia says 'no progress' on nuclear treaty ahead of deadline
Moscow: Moscow and Washington have made "no progress" in talks on saving a key arms control treaty, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday, with the United States expected to begin withdrawal this weekend.
