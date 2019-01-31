JUST IN
Following are the top foreign stories ar 1700 hours

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following are the top foreign stories ar 1700 hours:

FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-NSG


India must sign NPT to gain entry into NSG: China

Beijing: India must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty to gain entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, China said Thursday, asserting that "patient negotiations" were required for New Delhi's admission into the group as there is no precedent for the inclusion of non-NPT countries. By K J M Varma.

FGN4 US-H1B

New H-1B visa filing rule to give priority to workers with advanced degrees from US

Washington: The US has announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees from American universities, a decision that could impact professionals who received higher education in countries like India and China. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN16 PAK-INDIA-SUMMON

Pak summons Indian envoy; protests summoning of its top diplomat over Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone call

Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's high commissioner here to lodge a protest over the summoning of its envoy in New Delhi and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of Kashmir.

FGN7 US-HINDU-TEMPLE-LD VANDALISM

Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime

Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of Kentucky by miscreants who sprayed black paint on the deity and wrote repugnant messages on the walls. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN6 PAK-QURESHI-MIRWAIZ-REAX

Pak rejects India's objections to Qureshi-Mirwaiz telephonic conversation

Islamabad: The Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership has always been communicating and there is nothing new in Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar, the Foreign Office has said as it rejected India's objections. By Sajjad Hussain.

FGN11 US-INDIAN-ARREST

Indian arrested in US on charges of fraud

Washington: An Indian has been arrested in the US on charges of fraud for stealing at least USD 800,000 from more than 400 victims, mostly of Indian descent, through a provisional "credit" scheme.By Lalit K Jha.

FGN10US-INDIAN STUDENTS-VISA-LD SCAM

Several foreigners face deportation as pay to stay visa racket busted in US

Washington: Several foreigners, including from India, face deportation from the US after authorities busted a "pay to stay" visa racket and arrested eight persons on charges of fraudulently facilitating at least 600 immigrants to illegally remain in the country. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN1 US-VENEZUELA-TRUMP

Venezuela protests a 'fight for freedom': Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated strong US support for Venezuela's opposition and said protesters demanding the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro were fighting for freedom. (AFP)

FGN14 RUSSIA-US-TALKS

Russia says 'no progress' on nuclear treaty ahead of deadline

Moscow: Moscow and Washington have made "no progress" in talks on saving a key arms control treaty, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday, with the United States expected to begin withdrawal this weekend.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:10 IST

