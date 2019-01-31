Following are the top foreign stories ar 1700 hours:

Following are the top foreign stories 1700 hours:



FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-NSG



must sign NPT to gain entry into NSG:Beijing: must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty to gain entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, said Thursday, asserting that "patient negotiations" were required for New Delhi's admission into the group as there is no precedent for the inclusion of non-NPT countries. By K J M Varma.

FGN4 US-H1B



New H-1B visa filing rule to give priority to workers with advanced degrees from US



Washington: The US has announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees from American universities, a decision that could impact professionals who received higher education in countries like and By

FGN16 PAK-INDIA-SUMMON



Pak summons Indian envoy; protests summoning of its top over Qureshi-Mirwaiz phone call



Islamabad: In a tit-for-tat move, on Thursday summoned India's here to lodge a protest over the summoning of its in and maintained that it would continue to extend support to the people of

FGN7 US-HINDU-TEMPLE-LD VANDALISM



Hindu temple vandalised in US in hate crime



Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of by miscreants who sprayed on the deity and wrote repugnant messages on the walls. By

FGN6 PAK-QURESHI-MIRWAIZ-REAX



Pak rejects India's objections to Qureshi-Mirwaiz telephonic conversation



Islamabad: The Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership has always been communicating and there is nothing new in Shah Mehmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar, the has said as it rejected India's objections. By

FGN11 US-INDIAN-ARREST



Indian arrested in US on charges of fraud



Washington: An Indian has been arrested in the US on charges of fraud for stealing at least USD 800,000 from more than 400 victims, mostly of Indian descent, through a provisional "credit" scheme.By

FGN10US-INDIAN STUDENTS-VISA-LD SCAM



Several foreigners face deportation as pay to stay visa racket busted in US



Washington: Several foreigners, including from India, face deportation from the US after authorities busted a "pay to stay" visa racket and arrested eight persons on charges of fraudulently facilitating at least 600 immigrants to illegally remain in the country. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN1 US-VENEZUELA-TRUMP



protests a 'fight for freedom': Trump



Washington: on Wednesday reiterated strong US support for Venezuela's opposition and said protesters demanding the ouster of were fighting for freedom. (AFP)



FGN14 RUSSIA-US-TALKS



says 'no progress' on nuclear treaty ahead of deadline



Moscow: and have made "no progress" in talks on saving a key arms control treaty, a Russian said on Thursday, with the expected to begin withdrawal this weekend.

