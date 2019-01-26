Following is the scoreboard of the second one-dayer between India and New Zealand here Saturday.

India Innings:



Rohit Sharma c de Grandhomme b Ferguson



87Shikhar Dhawanc Latham b Boult66Virat Kohlic Sodhi b Boult43Ambati Rayuduc & b Ferguson47Mahendra Singh Dhoninot out48Kedar Jadhavnot out22Extras: (LB-1 W-10)11Total: (For 4 wickets from 50 overs)324Fall of Wickets: 154/1 172/2 236/3 271/4Bowling: 10-1-61-2, 10-0-59-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-81-2, Ish Sodhi 10-0-43-0, 8-0-62-0, 2-0-17-0.

