Press Trust of India  |  Mount Maunganui (New Zealand) 

Following is the scoreboard of the second one-dayer between India and New Zealand here Saturday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma c de Grandhomme b Ferguson


87

Shikhar Dhawan

c Latham b Boult

66

Virat Kohli

c Sodhi b Boult

43

Ambati Rayudu

c & b Ferguson

47

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

not out

48

Kedar Jadhav

not out

22

Extras: (LB-1 W-10)

11

Total: (For 4 wickets from 50 overs)

324

Fall of Wickets: 154/1 172/2 236/3 271/4

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-61-2, Doug Bracewell 10-0-59-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-81-2, Ish Sodhi 10-0-43-0, Colin de Grandhomme 8-0-62-0, Colin Munro 2-0-17-0.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 11:35 IST

