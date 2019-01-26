Following is the scoreboard of the second one-dayer between India and New Zealand here Saturday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma c de Grandhomme b Ferguson
87
Shikhar Dhawan
c Latham b Boult
66
Virat Kohli
c Sodhi b Boult
43
Ambati Rayudu
c & b Ferguson
47
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
not out
48
Kedar Jadhav
not out
22
Extras: (LB-1 W-10)
11
Total: (For 4 wickets from 50 overs)
324
Fall of Wickets: 154/1 172/2 236/3 271/4
Bowling: Trent Boult 10-1-61-2, Doug Bracewell 10-0-59-0, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-81-2, Ish Sodhi 10-0-43-0, Colin de Grandhomme 8-0-62-0, Colin Munro 2-0-17-0.
