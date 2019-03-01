Former Army-aspirant cheated people by donning uniform; held

A 25-year-old man who allegedly duped several people by posing as an officer was arrested here Friday, the police said.

Shubhkant Chaturvedi, the accused, allegedly introduced himself as ' Shergill', a police officer said.

Shergill is the lead character played by in the recently released film "Uri".

"He is resident of Chanderi in Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh," said of Police (ASP) Amrendra Singh said.

Another false identity he sometimes used was ' Rudraskh Sandhu', the ASP said.

Chaturvedi apparently wanted to join the but failed to crack the entrance exam, after which he took to masquerading as an officer and duping people, he said.

He allegedly took Rs 34,700 from Anand Trivedi, resident of Sukhlia area, as a 'deposit' after promising him to obtain a car auctioned by the Army at a cheap rate, and then disappeared.

Trivedi then lodged a complaint at station.

Chaturvedi had also allegedly misled some women by posing as an army officer, the ASP said, adding that everytime he cheated someone, he changed his mobile number.

The Army authorities were helping police in the probe, the ASP added.

