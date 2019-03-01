250 cases with NIA since inception, says director-general

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been entrusted with 250 cases since its inception 10 years ago, the agency's Director General Y C Modi said Friday.

Of the 250 cases, 97 pertain to jihadi terrorism, 41 to North-East insurgency, 37 to fake Indian currency, 25 to Left wing extremism, while the remaining relate to terror gangs etc, he said, speaking at the inauguration of an office and a residential complex of NIA here.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the facilities.

The NIA was formed in the aftermath of the terror attacks (26/11) in Mumbai. The NIA Act was enacted on December 31, 2008.

