Former Gujarat BJP minister, ex-MLA join Congress

Former BJP joined the opposition Monday, claiming the the saffron outfit has turned into a "power-oriented party".

Along with Shah, another BJP Anil Patel, a former MLA who had crossed over to the ruling outfit after the 2007 polls, also joined the main opposition party.

The development comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and is being seen as a sort of boost for the Congress, which drew a blank in in the 2014

The two were inducted into the at a function held at state here in the presence of key party leaders such as and Amit Chavda.

Shah was elected to the assembly from Kapadvanj in district in 1998 and again in 2002.

The 57-year-old had served as the of State for Transport in 1998, when was chief

Shah, however, lost in the 2007 assembly polls. In the 2017 elections, he entered the arena as an Independent but suffered defeat.

Speculation is rife that he has joined the Congress with a hope to get ticket from the Lok Sabha seat as former and party veteran has already withdrawn his name from contention.

Addressing the media after joining the Congress, Shah alleged many dedicated workers like him were sidelined in the ruling party.

"I have dedicated my entire life to build the party in Many of us had joined the BJP because it was a mission-oriented party.

"But now, it has become merely a power-oriented party. I will work to ensure Congress victory in the Lok Sabha polls," said Shah.

Asked if he would seek ticket from the Lok Sabha seat, Shah evaded a direct reply and said he will follow party high command's order.

Dinsha Patel, who played a crucial role in bringing Shah into the Congress, said since he is not in the race, the former minister can seek ticket from Kheda.

"I am not going to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Shah can seek ticket if he wants. It is up to the party to decide," told

For Anil Patel, a BJP from south Gujarat, it was homecoming. He had won from the Bardoli assembly seat in 2002 as the Congress candidate.

The tribal had left the Congress after he was denied ticket from Bardoli in the 2007 assembly polls.

"It is my homecoming as I originally belong to Congress. Though I remained in BJP for over 8 years, I was not feeling comfortable there. That is why I came back to Congress," said

