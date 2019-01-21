70 per cent votes polled in Assam autonomous councils polls

-
ALSO READ
N C Hills Autonomous Council elections to be held on Jan 19
Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to conduct NC Hills Council election by Feb 15
38pc voter turnout till noon in 2nd phase of Assam rural polls
Assam panchayat repoll: 73 per cent voting recorded
BJP wins Assam panchayat polls with 42 pc seats
-
About 70 per cent votes were cast in the election for three autonomous councils in Assam and passed off peacefully, a statement by Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said Monday.
The elections were held at the Rabha-Hasong, Mising and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous councils on Sunday.
The highest polling was witnessed for Mising Autonomous Council with 75 per cent votes cast, the statement said.
The Rabha-Hasong autonomous council has 36 seats, Mising autonomous council 35 and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous council 26 seats.
The counting in all the three autonomous councils will take place on January 28, ASEC informed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU