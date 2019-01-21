70 per cent votes polled in Assam autonomous councils polls

About 70 per cent votes were cast in the election for three autonomous councils in and passed off peacefully, a statement by State Election Commission (ASEC) said Monday.

The elections were held at the Rabha-Hasong, Mising and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous councils on Sunday.

The highest polling was witnessed for Mising with 75 per cent votes cast, the statement said.

The Rabha-Hasong has 36 seats, Mising 35 and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous council 26 seats.

The counting in all the three autonomous councils will take place on January 28, ASEC informed.

