70 per cent votes polled in Assam autonomous councils polls

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

About 70 per cent votes were cast in the election for three autonomous councils in Assam and passed off peacefully, a statement by Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said Monday.

The elections were held at the Rabha-Hasong, Mising and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous councils on Sunday.

The highest polling was witnessed for Mising Autonomous Council with 75 per cent votes cast, the statement said.

The Rabha-Hasong autonomous council has 36 seats, Mising autonomous council 35 and Sonowal-Kachari autonomous council 26 seats.

The counting in all the three autonomous councils will take place on January 28, ASEC informed.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 20:06 IST

