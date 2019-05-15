JUST IN
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Arjun Singh's wife passes away

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Arjun Singh's wife passed away early on Wednesday due a heart attack.

Saroj Kumari, 84, passed away in her sleep and suffered cardiac arrest, doctors who checked on her in the morning told the family.

Kumari was admitted at the AIIMS for six weeks and had only returned home on April 25. She will be cremated at her hometown Churhat in Madhya Pradesh, the family said.

Kumari was living with her daughter, Veena Singh, in Noida for over two years.

Veena Singh said Kumari's two sons were arriving in Delhi and would take the body to their hometown later in the day after embalming.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 11:56 IST

