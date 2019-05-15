Former Madhya Pradesh CM Arjun Singh's wife passes away

Former Arjun Singh's wife passed away early on Wednesday due a heart attack.

Saroj Kumari, 84, passed away in her sleep and suffered cardiac arrest, doctors who checked on her in the morning told the family.

Kumari was admitted at the AIIMS for six weeks and had only returned home on April 25. She will be cremated at her hometown Churhat in Madhya Pradesh, the family said.

Kumari was living with her daughter, Veena Singh, in Noida for over two years.

said Kumari's two sons were arriving in and would take the body to their hometown later in the day after embalming.

