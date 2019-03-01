Aircraft carrying TN CM returns to Chennai following 'technical snag'

A Tuticorin-bound private aircraft carrying K Palaniswami returned here Friday following a "technical snag," airport officials said.

was scheduled to travel to Kanyakumari from Tuticorin to attend a government event where would be present.

According to airport officials, the pilot of the aircraft detected the technical snag and returned here.

The later travelled to by a different aircraft, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)