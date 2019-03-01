Maha man gets life imprisonment for murder

A court in Thane in Maharashtra Thursday convicted a 50-year-old man for and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Swamidayal Jaikaran Varma was also fined Rs 2,000 by SP Gondhalekar.

(APP) Ujwalla Moholkar said Varma had a quarrel with fellow Kalwa resident Krupa Ramsagar Pathak (24) over a trivial issue.

On May 26, he hit Pathak with an iron rod and killed him while the victim was asleep near Kalika Mata Mandir in Kalwa township, the APP said.

Varma confessed to his employer about the incident and then tried to flee to but was nabbed by police, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)