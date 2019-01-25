Former Prez Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's grandson to join BJP

Subramanya Sharma G, the grandson of former Radhakrishnan, will be joining on January 26, the party said on Friday.

Sharma will be joining the party in the presence of state BJP B S Yeddyurappa at the party headquarters after the celebrations, a release said.

Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the May 2018 assembly polls as a candidate of the from Malleswaram constituency in the city.

