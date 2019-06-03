Former Samajwadi Party MLA demands memorial for George Fernandes

A former Monday proposed building a memorial of former George

The proposal came as friends and family of paid tributes to the on his

"When George died, a proposal was mooted that some of his remains be kept somewhere to remember him. But according to the wishes of (his wife) Leila Kabir, christian traditions were followed during last rites.

"A part of his remains is still lying with one of his Buddhist followers. So if anyone is interested, these remains can be placed at a memorial like those of and B R Ambedkar," former MLA Sunilam said.

He said since was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the current dispensation could easily build such a memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)