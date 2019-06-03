JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian retail tycoon becomes UAE's first permanent expat resident

Delhi CM, cabinet colleagues to take feedback from residents on govt functioning
Business Standard

Former Samajwadi Party MLA demands memorial for George Fernandes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A former Samajwadi Party legislator Monday proposed building a memorial of former defence minister George Fernandes.

The proposal came as friends and family of Fernandes paid tributes to the socialist leader on his 90th birth anniversary.

"When George died, a proposal was mooted that some of his remains be kept somewhere to remember him. But according to the wishes of (his wife) Leila Kabir, christian traditions were followed during last rites.

"A part of his remains is still lying with one of his Buddhist followers. So if anyone is interested, these remains can be placed at a memorial like those of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar," former Samajwadi Party MLA Sunilam said.

He said since Fernandes was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the current dispensation could easily build such a memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU