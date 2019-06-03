Mahindra Susten, Mitsui to jointly develop solar power projects in India

Susten on Monday announced entering into a partnership with Japan-based to jointly develop and operate generation projects in

A in the Indian solar sector, the Group firm will continue to hold 51 per cent stake in Marvel Solren Private Ltd, with Mitsui holding the balance equity, said a statement.

Marvel currently operates four distributed solar projects in with a combined capacity of 16MW that help private clients reduce their carbon footprint, it added.

Commenting on the development, Susten said: "This collaboration between two leading groups will help us target opportunities in the commercial and industrial sectors, which are going to play a key role in meeting India's ambitious renewable targets."



Mitsui's said: "We are delighted to with and contribute to India's shift to a low-carbon society. Utilizing Mitsui's global network, together we aim to expand the business to 150MW by 2023.

Marvel will be engaged in development of multiple grid connected and distributed projects.

"These projects will help the customers to reduce their carbon footprints and move towards green renewable energy," it said.

