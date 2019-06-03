Hindu seers at VHP meet say will meet PM Modi for Ram Temple construction

A group of Hindu seers on Monday decided that they will meet Modi to press for early construction of in Ayodhya, saying "Hindus" have reelected him with a huge majority to complete the task.

The meeting was organised here by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and attended by its national vice

"Hindu seers will soon be meeting Modi to discuss the issue of early construction of the temple," said Nyas The Nyas is a trust to promote construction of in

Das, who presided over the meeting, also said, "Hindus have elected Modi and ( Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath for the construction of in So it is their responsibility to get a grand built on the at the earliest."



Reacting to the VHP meet, Dinendra Das, the Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara, the main litigant in the case from side, said, "The VHP meeting has no relevance as the land of belongs to Nirmohi Akhara and we have worshipped Lord Ram there for ages."



"We want the construction of Ram Temple in a peaceful way," he added.

The main litigant from the Muslim side, Iqbal Ansari, termed the VHP meet a "political stunt".

"The matter of and is pending before the We must wait for the final verdict," he said.

Mahant Kanhayya Das, of of Ayodhya, said seers believe that the Muslim community in is "satisfied" with the Modi and Yogi governments.

"So both the governments must not waste time in deciding on the construction of Ram Mandir," he said.

