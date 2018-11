Four people, arrested in a case of theft at a temple in district, were booked under the gangster act, police said Saturday.

The accused, Mehtab, Shahrukh, Usman and Ashu, were arrested in the case of theft in a temple in Thana Bhawan town a month ago, they said.

District authorities booked them under the gangster act Friday, the police added.

