Four held for robbing couple in east Delhi: Police

Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing a couple in east Delhi, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shahnawaj (26), Shabab (28), Mohsin (22) and Firoz(19), all residents of east Shahnawaj and Shabab were previously arrested in a robbery case, they said.

"Sonu Kumar (27), a resident of Vijay Vihar, lodged a complaint on Monday where he alleged that on Friday at around 8.30 pm, he along with his wife, took an auto-rickshaw from ISBT to Kondli," said of

Three persons were already present in the auto-rickshaw when they boarded it, the said.

After a certain distance, those present in the auto robbed the couple of Rs 5,000, some documents and jewelleries at the point of a knife and then pushed them out of the vehicle, he said.

The complainant, along with his relative, reached on Monday around 1.30 pm to file the case. Later, they saw the accused persons along with the auto-rickshaw and caught hold of them with the help of two policemen, the said, adding robbed jewellery and documents were recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)