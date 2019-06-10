Metro services hit by snag, passenger unrest in evening peak

Services were disrupted for around three houses during the evening peak hours on Monday after a train developed a snag due to power tripping at a station and the subsequent passenger unrest.

The train developed a technical glitch due to power tripping at station in north at around 6.11 pm, Railway CPRO said.

"We decided to run truncated services from Central station to Kavi Subhas (terminal station in the south). But after one truncated service, passengers declined to disembark the train at Central station," she said.

"We had also run truncated services from Maidan station and But due to non-cooperation of passengers the truncated services were also stopped," the CPRO said.

The authorities operated two "special services" from Noapara and Kavi Subhas terminals around 10.30 pm but those were inadequate to carry thousands of stranded passengers.

People were seen waiting outside the Metro stations for other form of transports like buses and taxis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)