Four killed as truck falls into gorge

Four persons were killed and another was injured Wednesday when a truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening at under station area, a local police said.

The truck was transporting to Jagdalpur from neighbouring with five people onboard, he said.

Prima facie, the lost control over the vehicle due to failure of brakes, following which it rolled down into the 25-feet-deep gorge, the said.

While four persons were crushed to death as they got trapped under the truck, the sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that it took around two hours for police to extricate bodies from the wreckage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)