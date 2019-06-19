Four killed as truck falls into gorge

Four persons were killed and another was injured Wednesday when a truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said.
The incident occurred in the evening at Jhiram valley under Darbha police station area, a local police official said.
The truck was transporting cement to Jagdalpur from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with five people onboard, he said.
Prima facie, the driver lost control over the vehicle due to failure of brakes, following which it rolled down into the 25-feet-deep gorge, the official said.
While four persons were crushed to death as they got trapped under the truck, the driver sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that it took around two hours for police to extricate bodies from the wreckage.
