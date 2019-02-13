Fractal Analytics Hosts its First Conference in London to Help FTSE 250's Solve Problems at Scale Through AI, Engineering and Design

/ -- This event - ai.lcy will feature keynote from New York Times best-selling author Kenneth Cukier to explore how AI has revolutionised business strategy
Fractal Analytics, (https://fractalanalytics.com), a global leader in AI solutions that power human decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced ai.lcy, its first AI event to be held in London.
The event, which is the third of a series, includes a number of informative sessions and roundtable discussions, and will be hosted at The Langham Hotel on February 20th, The agenda is packed with thought-provoking discussions from industry experts and guest speakers as to how FTSE 250 companies can address problem-solving at scale through a combination of AI, engineering and design.
The event's keynote speech, on how AI has revolutionised business strategy, will be delivered by Kenneth Cukier, Economist Senior Editor and co-author of New York Times best-seller 'Big Data: A Revolution That Transforms How We Live, Work and Think'. Other sessions will provide hands-on advice on topics such as: where and why to use AI to solve organisational problems created by lack of resources; and how to build data pipelines to enable AI and scale algorithms to power decisioning in the enterprise. Find more information on the agenda and speakers here.
"AI is here. It is real and is evidently transformative, but AI alone is 'Arguably Insufficient' to tackle enterprise problems at scale," explains Sankar Narayanan (SN), Chief Practice Officer, Fractal Analytics.
"We're excited to bring our Artificial Intelligence conference (ai.lcy) to the city of London. At this event, participants will be able to share experiences and learn from peers on how enterprises can harness the boundless capabilities of AI to address the complex challenges they face. We'll be showcasing how leaders can drive better decisions when operating at scale by bringing together AI, engineering and design."
Since 2000, Fractal Analytics has been a leading provider of AI and analytics solutions for the world's largest companies, powering human decision-making across the globe. Fractal has more than 1,200 consultants in 15 global offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
To review the full agenda and complete list of speakers for ai.lcy, or to register for the event, visit: https://fractalanalytics.com/ai-london
About Fractal Analytics:
Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics and AI to the decision-making process.
Fractal has built several cutting-edge AI product startups within its ecosystem across industries, including:
Qure.ai to transform how radiologists make diagnostics' decisions. Qure's qXR solution is the first AI-based Chest X-Ray interpretation tool to receive CE certification. Qure's recently-launched qER solution for interpreting head CT scans has been proven to have more than 95% accuracy in identifying abnormalities. Cuddle.ai to transform how executives make tactical and operational decisions. Cuddle automatically alerts users on what they need to know about their business and allows them to ask questions about their business in natural language. Trial Run to improve strategic and operational decisions. Trial Run is a cloud-based experimentation platform that enables companies across verticals to test, measure and refine strategies before rollout. Fractal has more than 1,200 consultants spread across 15 global locations including the United States, UK and India. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2017 by Forrester Research, a Great Place to Work by The Economic Times in partnership with the Great Place to Work Institute and recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to Watch' by Gartner.
For more information: https://fractalanalytics.
