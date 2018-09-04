France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

The eastern French region of said Monday it has begun vaccinating cows and against after an outbreak of the fatal virus in the region.

has been detected in 23 locations, local authorities said in a statement, with 54 animals killed, mainly bovines.

doses for 5,000 cows and 10,000 have been rushed to the area to tackle the worst outbreak in in nearly 20 years.

Anthrax is an spread by spores of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria which occur naturally and can be ingested by livestock and passed on to humans, usually through skin contact, causing black lesions. If left untreated it can be fatal.

