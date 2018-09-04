UK says 80,000 people pose online sexual threat to children

Britain's says up to 80,000 people pose an to children, and warned that major companies could face new laws and regulations forcing them to ramp up efforts to protect children.

said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the

Javid says the threat to children has evolved more quickly than the industry's response.

He says there has been a "horrifying" rise in pedophile activity on the

"I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it," he said. "If companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won't be afraid to take action.

