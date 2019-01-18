JUST IN
Business Standard

France to try 14 people over Jan 2015 Paris attacks: judicial source

AFP  |  Paris 

France is to try 14 people in connection with the January 2015 jihadist attacks in and around Paris, a judicial source told AFP Friday.

The attacks against the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, a police woman in the nearby suburb of Montrouge, and a jewish Hyper Cacher shop killed 17 and marked the start of a wave of jihadist attacks in France.

Eleven of those to be tried for assisting in the attacks are already in custody, and three are wanted by police.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:10 IST

