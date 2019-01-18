France to try 14 people over Jan 2015 Paris attacks: judicial source

is to try 14 people in connection with the January 2015 jihadist attacks in and around Paris, a judicial source told AFP Friday.

The attacks against the offices of satirical magazine, a police woman in the nearby suburb of Montrouge, and a jewish Hyper Cacher shop killed 17 and marked the start of a wave of jihadist attacks in

Eleven of those to be tried for assisting in the attacks are already in custody, and three are wanted by police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)