France to try 14 people over Jan 2015 Paris attacks: judicial source

France is to try 14 people in connection with the January 2015 jihadist attacks in and around Paris, a judicial source told AFP Friday.
The attacks against the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, a police woman in the nearby suburb of Montrouge, and a jewish Hyper Cacher shop killed 17 and marked the start of a wave of jihadist attacks in France.
Eleven of those to be tried for assisting in the attacks are already in custody, and three are wanted by police.
