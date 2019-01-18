Global B-school Powerhouses Offer Dual Degree Program in Business Analytics

/ -- Leading Indian business school is teaming up with Purdue University's to offer students two degrees in the rapidly growing field of analytics. Upon successful completion of the two-year program, participants will earn an MBA in Decision Science & Analytics from and a Master of Science in Business Analytics and Information Management (MS BAIM) from Purdue.

The MBA program at is ranked sixth in by The Economic Times, while the MS BAIM program at Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the by magazine and 12th globally by QS World University Rankings.

"There is a need to equip business leaders with new skills and frameworks to make the best use of decision sciences and data analytics, leading to the generation of valuable insights," says Dr. Ramesh Bhat, of the at NMIMS.

"Higher is evolving rapidly and on a global scale," says David Hummels, of the "At Purdue, we believe an important part of this evolution is great universities partnering to offer their students the best of what each has to offer. So, we are thrilled by this opportunity to work with NMIMS to attract their excellent students into our elite MS program in Business Analytics and Information Management."



Interested students will first apply to NMIMS. Once accepted, they will then apply for admission to Purdue. Successful applicants will begin the program in in June 2019. The program rotates to Purdue for the summer and fall term in 2020, with completion in in spring 2021. The program includes courses in topics ranging from predictive modeling to neural networks to ethical governance, as well as an industry internship.

"This is a bold innovation in international education," says David Schoorman, for executive and global programs at the "This program creates one path for an entire cohort that starts in Mumbai, flows through West Lafayette and returns to I expect that this will be a model for future international collaborations."



"This futuristic program is aimed at developing leaders that are smart thinkers with the ability to leverage the latest to take informed decisions in minimum time," adds Dr. Shailaja Rego, and Decision Science at NMIMS.

To apply, visit http:bm-purdue.nmims.edu/. Application closes on March 1.

About NMIMS - Deemed to be University



Accredited by NAAC with 3.59 CGPA and Grade A+ in the 3rd cycle ( Campus).

With the legacy of 38 years, NMIMS has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, and and sixteen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Hospitality, Agriculture and In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

Today, more than 15000+ students and 750+ full time faculty members are part of India's most sought after academic community.

For more information, visit https://

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)