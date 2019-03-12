Francophonie Week: Celebrating all things French

Come Wednesday, will transform into a of French with the Francophonie Week that will feature exhibitions, film screenings, theatre and live music from the European country.

Semaine de la Francophonie (Francophie Week), organised by Alliance Franaise de Delhi, is aimed at promoting the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures.

The event which will see participation by a host of French speakers and Francophiles, will open with a session by Canadian who will talk about countering fake and literary journalism as a tool against it.

Screenings of award-winning films like "Mommy" and "Origami", as well as an exhibition titled "Back from Living Outlines", a retelling of the India-France- story through the artworks of Reji Arackal, will also be part of the festival.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on March 14 at the

"This will be a one of its kind experience for all those who know no bound when it comes to adapting and enjoying different cultures," Jean-Francois Ramon, Director of Alliance Franaise de Delhi, said.

The third day of the festival will see French accordionist No Clerc perform with Ujwal Nagar and percussionist Zaheen Khan.

The trio will present various "shades of sound" from "In[Chorus]", the musical series of Alliance Francaise de

The event will come to a close with the Francophonie mela, which will feature stalls celebrating all things French.

