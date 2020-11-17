Free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in Goa in 2022: AAP

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees
AAP seeks immediate shut down of all pollution causing thermal power plants
With eye on 2022 polls, Aam Aadmi Party to restructure Delhi unit
AAP creating confusion by blaming farmers for pollution in Delhi: Congress
Aam Aadmi Party will restructure Delhi unit, minister Gopal Rai says
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on
Tuesday said it would provide free electricity up to 200 units if it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the move would directly benefit "73 per cent" of Goans while it will bring about reduction in bills by 50 per cent for a sizable section of households whose consumption is in the 200-400 unit range.
He said the decision would be taken "within 48 hours of coming to power".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU