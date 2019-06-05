French prosecutors drop rape investigation against Gerard Depardieu

has dropped the investigation into alleged "rapes and sexual assaults" against popular Gerard

A 22-year-old female had made a complaint to police in August 2018 over an assault alleged to have occurred at Depardieu's home in Paris's Left Bank.

The 70-year-old has denied the accusations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutor's office on Tuesday said that there was not evidence to back up the allegations against

When the allegations emerged, Depardieu's lawyer, Herv Temime, said the actor was "shaken" and that the claims went against "everything (the actor) is and respects".

is considered one of the biggest international stars from and has made more than 180 movies.

He has starred in films such as "Green Card", Bernardo Bertolucci's "1900", Francis Veber's "La Chevre", Franois Truffaut's "The Last Metro", Peter Weir's "Green Card", and the miniseries "The Count of Monte Cristo".

