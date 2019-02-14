French 'yellow vest' boxer receives one-year sentence

A former who became a hero to some of France's "yellow vest" protesters after beating up police officers during a demonstration was convicted on Wednesday and given a one-year prison term.

Ignoring prosecution calls for a significantly heavier sentence, the said that Christophe Dettinger, a former national light-heavyweight champion, would have easy open prison terms which would allow him to work during the day.

Dettinger, 37,has been held in custody since turning himself in after the attack last month. He appeared before a packed courtroom looking tired, with a thin moustache and his hair cut short.

He was caught on camera on January 5 throwing a flurry of punches at an during clashes on a footbridge over the in

Footage of the incident, which has been played repeatedly on TV and social media, was shown again in court on Wednesday with Dettinger, who is 1.9 metres tall (6 foot 3 inches) seen punching one then kicking another on the ground.

At his first court appearance, the married father-of-three, who had no previous convictions, apologised for his actions.

"I wanted to stop an injustice but I ended up creating another," Dettinger told the court, expressing remorse for his "mistake" which he said was sparked by his anger at the "violence" used against demonstrators.

"I see police hitting the yellow vests protesters with truncheons -- I don't understand. I see a woman on the ground, someone kicks her and raises a truncheon and that's when I threw myself at the and hit him," he explained calmly.

Despite his apology, the called for a three-year sentence, with one suspended.

However, Dettinger was told that another would, in five days, determine the exact terms of his prison time.

"You will sleep in prison, but you will be able to continue working," the told him Wednesday.

On top of his one-year term Dettinger also received an 18-month suspended sentence, is banned from visiting for six months and must pay his two victims sums of 2,000 and 3,000 euros (USD 2,250 and USD 3,400).

The scene on January 5 caused widespread outrage, with the government describing it as a prime example of the violence that has characterised the yellow vest protests since they began in November.

One of the officers was treated in hospital for his injuries. Both have sued Dettinger.

However some French people have hailed him as a hero for taking on the police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)