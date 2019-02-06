JUST IN
Future Consumer Q3 loss narrows to Rs 5.41 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Consumer Ltd, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, Wednesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 6.13 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, as per a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 26.45 per cent to Rs 997.93 crore as against Rs 789.15 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, it said.

Shares of Future Consumer settled at Rs 42.85 apiece, down 2.61 per cent, on BSE.

