Future Consumer Q3 loss narrows to Rs 5.41 cr

-
ALSO READ
Fonterra, Future Group announce JV for Indian mkt
Future Group to diversify into cloud kitchen business
Future Supply Chain Solutions to raise Rs 199 cr via NCDs
Future Consumer partners MaxWholesale to sell products at Delhi NCR kirana stores
Future Grp eyes Rs 30k cr transactions on its e-wallet nxt yr
-
Future Consumer Ltd, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, Wednesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 6.13 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, as per a BSE filing.
Total income during the quarter under review was up 26.45 per cent to Rs 997.93 crore as against Rs 789.15 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, it said.
Shares of Future Consumer settled at Rs 42.85 apiece, down 2.61 per cent, on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU