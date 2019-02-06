BJP won't stop till Mamata's misrule ends: Shivraj Chouhan

Wednesday lashed out at the calling it corrupt and said his party would not stop till the Trinamool regime was ousted from the state.

Chouhan, who is the former of Madhya Pradesh, made a scathing attack at the TMC government for denying permission to the BJP for landing helicopters, resulting in cancellation of a number of public meetings, referring to which Chouhan said, "The more you (Mamata) try and stop us, more often shall we come to Bengal."



Chouhan mocked the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), calling it "Bina dhulhe ki barat" (marriage party without a groom).

He also asked Mamata Banerjee, who has been instrumental in bringing together opposition parties onto one platform, to name the PM candidate of the alliance.

Chouhan, a BJP national vice-president, whose first meeting at Bahrampur in district was cancelled due to denial of permission for landing his helicopter by the Bengal government, addressed the second "Ganatantra bachao rally" at Kharagpur travelling by road after alighting at the

