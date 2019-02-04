Future Kabaddi Heroes' programme announced

A talent scouting and development initiative to nurture future stars was announced Monday by organisers of the League (PKL).

The organisers, Mashal Pvt Ltd, announced the programme titled Future Heroes (FKH) 2019, which is divided into three phases, a said.

In the first phase, the programme will be conducted across 11 cities, commencing on February 5 in The other locations are Patna, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Guwahati, and

Launching the third edition of the programme, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL, said, "With the FKH programme, our aim is to identify promising talent and build successive generations of higher quality kabaddi players."



Former Indian praised the initiative.

He said, "This is a unique initiative that serves as a strong base for young kabaddi players to move towards their dream of playing the sport at a professional level."



Following a rigorous shortlisting process in the initial phase, players will be selected for second phase where only highest potential players would make it to phase III for the training and subsequently be drafted in the auction pool of season 7 under the 'New Young Players' category, the release said.

