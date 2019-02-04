Future Kabaddi Heroes' programme announced

A talent scouting and development initiative to nurture future kabaddi stars was announced Monday by organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
The PKL organisers, Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd, announced the programme titled Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) 2019, which is divided into three phases, a media release said.
In the first phase, the programme will be conducted across 11 cities, commencing on February 5 in Mumbai. The other locations are Patna, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Jaipur.
Launching the third edition of the programme, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL, said, "With the FKH programme, our aim is to identify promising talent and build successive generations of higher quality kabaddi players."
Former Indian captain Anup Kumar praised the initiative.
He said, "This is a unique initiative that serves as a strong base for young kabaddi players to move towards their dream of playing the sport at a professional level."
Following a rigorous shortlisting process in the initial phase, players will be selected for second phase where only highest potential players would make it to phase III for the training and subsequently be drafted in the player auction pool of PKL season 7 under the 'New Young Players' category, the release said.
