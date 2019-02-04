Cong slams TRS govt for not protesting against Union Budget

The Congress' unit hit out at the TRS government for allegedly not registering its strong protest over the raw deal meted out to the state in the Union Budget.

did not get its due share in all the union budgets presented by the BJP government, Pradesh Committee said in a release.

"None of the promises made with Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have been fulfilled..Railway Factory at Qazipet, at Bayyaram or other Central projects remained a non-starter.

Despite the recommendation by the NITI Aayog, Telangana was denied funds for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram project. But KCR never gathered courage to register strong protest against Modi Government," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, and former Vijayashanti, a popular of yesteryear, thanked for appointing her as the chairperson of TPCCs campaign committee.

Vijayashanti, flanked by the panels co-chairperson and former D K Aruna, said her committee would work towards ensuring a huge success for the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi has recently approved the appointment of various committees.

The comprises TPCC N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a number of other leaders.

The publicity committee is headed by MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

