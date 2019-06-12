Gang poses as I-T officials, rob bizman of Rs 81 lakh; 13 held

In a crime that looked like a real life version of a Bollywood potboiler, over a dozen men posed as Income sleuths and robbed cash and goods worth more than Rs 81 lakh from a in suburban last week, police said Wednesday.

Police have arrested 13 people, including the mastermind of the crime Altaf Kagdi alias Sameer, in the last four days while search is on for four others, an said.

The men gained entry into the house of the victim, (59), who runs a courier service, on June 8 afternoon by claiming that they had come there to collect illegal cash, the said, adding that the accused even showed Belwate their "identity cards".

Once inside, the gang told Belwate that he was hording a huge cash and will be probed.

Scared Belwate collected Rs 80.40 lakh cash and handed it over to the accused, the said, adding that the gang also took four high-end worth Rs 1.21 lakh along with them.

Before walking out, they told Belwate that they were seizing cash and the for investigation.

However, sensing something fishy the approached police, following which a case was registered.

The breakthrough came Tuesday when police picked up an from the area who spilled the beans on others, the official said.

The accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday which remanded them to police custody till June 17.

