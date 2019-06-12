Poll-related panels like core group automatically ceased to exist after LS elections: Cong

The on Wednesday said the core committee and other panels formed for the polls have automatically ceased to exist with the end of the elections.

Congress' made the assertion after an informal meeting presided by former Union A K Antony, in which senior leaders discussed the party's strategy and preparations for the assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and later this year.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Surjewala were present at the meeting.

All the leaders present at the meeting were members of the party's core group, which was formed for the election.

However, Surjewala clarified that contrary to the speculation in the media, there was no core group in the party now as all the election-related committees had ceased to exist.

The Congress had formed several panels such as the core committee, manifesto committee, and publicity committee for the with top leaders being part of them.

