Ganguly's mother hospitalised with heart ailment

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's septuagenarian mother Nirupa Ganguly has been hospitalised a couple of days back because of a heart ailment.

This was confirmed by Ganguly at a function here.

"She's under observation. I'm not sure of her release yet," Ganguly, who has returned from his World Cup commentary assignment, said on Wednesday.

The iconic Bengal cricketer is scheduled to return to England on Tuesday, ahead of India's match against West Indies.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 18:35 IST

