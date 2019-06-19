R'than: 19 Pak migrants granted Indian citizenship

Nineteen Pakistani migrants living in Rajasthan's for the past several decades were granted Indian citizenship on Wednesday, an said.

Certificates of Indian citizenship were handed out to them at an event held at the district collectorate.

The has granted Indian citizenship to 19 Pak migrants who have been living in district for more than a decade, said.

He, along with Additional Rakesh Kumar Sharma, handed out the certificates to the migrants.

Expressing their happiness, the migrants said getting Indian citizenship after years of wait is a dream come true.

The decision to grant citizenship to these 19 migrants living in Barmer, along with 10 living in Pali and five in Jalore was announced by the government on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)