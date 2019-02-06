Ganja worth Rs one crore seized, one held

Ganja worth Rs one crore was seized Wednesday when it was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka at the Athiaman beach near here, police sources said.
Police arrested a retired Tahsildhar for allegedly abetting the smuggling of the narcotic substance.
The man is the owner of a garden where the ganja had been hoarded for being smuggled, police said.
They said 196 kg of 'Kerala ganja' was seized in the area.
The ganja was to be exchanged for gold.
On Tuesday night, 10 kg ganja was seized near Uchipuli here.
Police arrested a Sri Lankan national in connection with the seizure.
